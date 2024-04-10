As China plans 4th aircraft carrier, here's Japan's answer armed with F-35s

In what is a first since the Second World War, Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) on Monday unveiled its upgraded helicopter carrier Kaga, after completing the first stage of modifications to turn the vessel into an aircraft carrier that will be able to operate F-35B stealth fighter jets.





ALSO READ: From AUKUS to Philippines: This week's events will keep China on its toes With this unveiling, Japan is one step closer to operating its first full aircraft carrier since the Second World War. The development comes after the Chinese Communist Party's official mouthpiece reported last month that China would unveil its fourth aircraft carrier soon, while speculating that there was a chance that it could be nuclear-powered.

China currently operates two conventionally-powered, ski-jump ramp aircraft carriers, the Liaoning and the Shandong. Its third carrier, the Fujian, is expected to conduct sea trials this year. It is larger than its predecessors and employs electromagnetic catapults to launch aircraft.

Kaga was unveiled on Monday in the city of Kure, in Hiroshima Prefecture, according to The Japan Times.

"The F-35B is the first-ever supersonic, radar-evading stealth aircraft with short takeoff and vertical landing capability, giving it the unique capability to operate from a variety of ships, roads and austere bases near frontline combat zones," says Lockheed Martin, the maker of the jet.





ALSO READ: India and China in race to transform military, bolster firepower this year According to the aerospace and defence major, the F-35B is operated by the United States Marine Corps, the United Kingdom Royal Air Force and the Italian Air Force.

The Kaga's upgrade, which reportedly took two years, includes coating its deck with heat-resistant paint. This will allow the former helicopter carrier's deck to withstand the exhaust heat caused by the takeoff and vertical landing of the F-35B, which will be acquired by Japan.

The structural modifications to the Kaga include a change in the shape of its bow to reduce turbulence and ensure a safe takeoff for the aircraft.







The JMSDF will continue to systematically carry out the necessary modifications to the “IZUMO” class destroyer in order to acquire the operational capability of the F-35B. The first special modification work on the destroyer ”KAGA” was completed as planned on March 29.The JMSDF will continue to systematically carry out the necessary modifications to the “IZUMO” class destroyer in order to acquire the operational capability of the F-35B. pic.twitter.com/JTaLkjRWu5 April 6, 2024

The Kaga is one of the two Izumo-class helicopter carriers operated by Japan's MSDF. With a length of 248 metres and a standard displacement of 19,950 tonnes, these are the MSDF's biggest vessels.

The second ship of the class, the Izumo, is also being modified to operate F-35B stealth fighter jets. The Izumo's deck has already been made heat-resistant. Modifications to its bow are scheduled to start soon.

This boost to the MSDF's firepower comes when Japan is planning to procure 42 F-35Bs and enhance its defence relationship with the United States.