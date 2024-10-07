Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

MEA names Sanjeev Singla, Ajit Gupte as ambassadors to France, Germany

Singla presently serves as the Ambassador of India to Israel; Gupte is presently the Ambassador of India to Egypt

Ministry of External Affairs
Ministry of External Affairs, Pic: Wikimedia Commons
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:42 PM IST
Ajit Vinayak Gupte has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Federal Republic of Germany, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

The 1991 batch Indian Foreign Service officer is presently the Ambassador of India to Egypt, the statement said.

Gupte is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Gupte was the former Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Denmark, where he served from November 2017 to March 2021.

Earlier in the day, Sanjeev Kumar Singla was appointed as the next Ambassador of India to France.

The 1997 batch Indian Foreign Service officer is presently the Ambassador of India to Israel.

Singla is supposed to take up the assignment shortly.

Earlier on July 19, 2019, Singla was appointed as India's Ambassador to Israel. He will be succeeded Pavan Kapoor, a 1990 cadre IFS officer, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Before this, Singla was serving as Private Secretary (PS) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 1997-cadre officer was previously posted at the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv. He is expected to take up his new assignment shortly.
 

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

