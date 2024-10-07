MEA names Sanjeev Singla, Ajit Gupte as ambassadors to France, Germany

Ajit Vinayak Gupte has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Federal Republic of Germany, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

The 1991 batch Indian Foreign Service officer is presently the Ambassador of India to Egypt, the statement said.

Gupte is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Gupte was the former Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Denmark, where he served from November 2017 to March 2021.

Earlier in the day, Sanjeev Kumar Singla was appointed as the next Ambassador of India to France.