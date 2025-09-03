Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 08:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump dismisses concern about China challenging US military might

Trump dismisses concern about China challenging US military might

Trump expressed confidence that Beijing would not aim its defense assets at the US in the future

China's military, Members of the People's Liberation Army, china

Members of the People's Liberation Army rehearse at Tiananmen Square ahead of a military parade in Beijing | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Donald Trump said China doesn’t pose a military threat to America and dismissed the notion that a massive military parade taking place in Beijing was a concern to the US. 
 
When asked if President Xi Jinping’s parade on Wednesday — which will count Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un among its attendees — posed a challenge to US power, the Republican replied: “No, I don’t see that at all.”
 
“I have a very good relationship with President Xi, as you know,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office hours before the event in Beijing was scheduled to start. “But China needs us much more than we need them.” 
 
 
Separately, Trump expressed confidence that Beijing would not aim its defense assets at the US in the future. 

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to ask US Supreme Court for expedited ruling to save tariffs

US President Donald Trump

'We get along with India very well,' says Trump, but calls trade one-sided

Rudy Giuliani

Released from hospital, Ex NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks about car crash

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump announces that Space Command is moving from Colorado to Alabama

Donald Trump, Trump

US strike on vessel in Caribbean killed 11, targeted Venezuela gang: Trump

 
“We have the strongest military in the world, by far,” Trump said in a radio interview with Scott Jennings, a conservative commentator. “They would never use their military on us — believe me, that would be the worst thing they could ever do.”
 
China is set to unveil new hypersonic weapons and combat drones on Chang’an Avenue at the parade marking 80 years since Japan’s defeat in World War II. The highly choreographed spectacle will be attended by dozens of heads of state and government, including those from Vietnam, Malaysia, Pakistan, Belarus, Iran, Serbia and Slovakia.  
 
Many leaders had just attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit hosted by Xi, which he used to bolster ties with Putin and other leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More From This Section

Google

Google dodges Chrome sale in antitrust case, must share search data

Afghanistan earthquake

Rescuers race to find Afghan quake survivors as death toll crosses 1,400

Walt Disney

Disney fined $10 mn by FTC for allowing data collection on kids under 13

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

France, Saudi to co-chair conference on two-state solution for Palestine

Shooting, Gun

At least 8 killed, 50 injured in Chicago shootings over Labour Day weekend

Topics : Donald Trump US China Xi Jinping China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy US Visa UpdatesSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon