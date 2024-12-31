Business Standard

China unveils first military 5G to connect 'world's largest' robot army

China unveils first military 5G to connect 'world's largest' robot army

China is reportedly constructing the world's largest unmanned military force, featuring affordable yet powerful drones, robotic dogs, and other automated combat systems

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Bhaswar Kumar
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

China has introduced the world’s first mobile 5G base station, engineered to withstand the rigours of battlefield conditions, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Tuesday. This advanced system, developed collaboratively by China Mobile Communications Group and the People's Liberation Army (PLA), reportedly offers ultra-secure, high-speed, and low-latency data transmission for up to 10,000 users within a 3-kilometre radius.
 
Details of this breakthrough were published on December 17 in the Chinese journal Telecommunications Science, added the report. The paper was authored by a team led by Hou Jie, a senior engineer from the PLA's 31567 Unit.
 
China is building the world's largest unmanned military force
 
 
This innovation, which is pivotal for scaling up intelligent warfare capabilities, comes at a time when China is constructing what the SCMP report describes as the world’s largest unmanned military force, featuring affordable yet powerful drones, robotic dogs, and other automated combat systems.
 
These machines are anticipated to outnumber human soldiers in future conflicts. However, existing military communication frameworks struggle to handle the vast data volumes required for such robotic operations.

That's where innovative systems like this mobile 5G base station come in.
 
What we know about China's military 5G system
 
The system reportedly ensures uninterrupted performance, even for PLA units moving at speeds of 80 km/h through urban or mountainous terrains and under electromagnetic interference. It achieves a total data throughput of 10 gigabits per second, with a latency of less than 15 milliseconds, added the report.
 
Military-grade 5G differs substantially from civilian versions. Unlike commercial networks, the PLA’s system must guarantee connectivity in environments where ground base stations are absent or satellite signals are disrupted, explains the report. Moreover, communication vehicles face design constraints, with antenna heights limited to 3 metres to avoid obstacles such as trees and buildings. This restriction typically compromises signal coverage.
 
To counter this, scientists from China Mobile and military engineers have reportedly devised a solution: a platform mounted atop a military vehicle that houses three to four drones. These drones alternately deploy as airborne base stations, ensuring continuous operation. When a drone's battery nears depletion, it seamlessly transfers its role to another and returns to the vehicle for recharging.
 
According to the report, the PLA has conducted extensive testing on the system, confirming its ability to address common communication issues, such as frequent disconnections and slow speeds. The system has demonstrated "safe, reliable, and rapid deployment," according to their findings.
 
Electromagnetic interference poses a significant challenge to military-grade 5G, potentially stemming from both adversaries and friendly forces in the same operational zone. Hou’s team reportedly addressed this through technological innovations and equipment enhancements. For instance, small communication terminals on the user side can transmit data at ultra-high power—up to 400 megawatts—under electromagnetic suppression while maintaining low energy consumption for long-term operation.
 
The military 5G system also incorporates cutting-edge civilian technologies. As of November 2024, China had constructed nearly 4.2 million civilian 5G base stations, far surpassing any other nation, added the report.
 
US military 5G system yet to catch up
 
In contrast, the United States (US) initiated what it called the largest militarisation of 5G technology in 2020. However, progress has been hampered by technical obstacles, according to the report. Lockheed Martin and telecom company Verizon have jointly developed a demonstration system that is still undergoing small-scale tests. Their 5G.MIL system records a latency of up to 30 milliseconds when transmitting data between two Humvee vehicles spaced 100 metres apart.
 
Although this performance meets US military expectations, Hou’s paper indicates that it falls well below the PLA’s stringent standards.

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

