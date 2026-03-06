CISF to manage drone security for critical infrastructure: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will now be responsible for aerial threat management at critical sites, including airports, seaports and industrial hubs, apart from its existing responsibilities.

Addressing the 57th Raising Day ceremony of the central security agency at Mundali near Cuttack, Shah said the CISF has been entrusted with the role of a nodal agency for drone security to protect critical infrastructure and the Home Ministry has decided to create a new vertical for this purpose.

He said the CISF is providing security to 70 airports across India along with 361 important institutions in the country. In the last year, it has managed security for many projects such as Kartavya Bhavan, Seva Teerth, Noida International Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport, Lengpui Airport, Jawaharpur Thermal Power Project and Bhakra Dam Project.

“CISF has risen from zero to the pinnacle in the field of industrial security. The ministry has recently decided to entrust the security of all ports to CISF. Four years ago, we asked the central force to develop a model in hybrid mode and provide security to private industrial groups as well. It is now equipped with most modern equipment. In the coming days, CISF will also provide security to private industrial groups in hybrid mode,” Shah said. The Union Home Minister reiterated that the Narendra Modi government has resolved to make the country free from Naxalism by March 31 and CISF has a very significant contribution to this effort. “The CISF has played its role in anti-Naxal operations in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. The country will be completely free from Naxalism and those who dream of a red corridor from Tirupati to Pashupatinath will be fully defeated as our security forces have established their dominance,” he maintained.