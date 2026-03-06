Project KAL focuses on building a one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV
) for deep-penetration missions. The drone can travel long distances into hostile territory to strike high-value targets. It has been designed for a projected range of up to 1,000 km, with an endurance of around three to five hours. This allows the UAV to travel deep into contested environments, remain airborne long enough to monitor the target area if needed, and carry out a precision strike.
Designed to carry a high-explosive payload, the drone could potentially be used to target strategic infrastructure, logistics hubs, radar installations, and other critical military assets. “The idea behind Project KAL is to develop this advanced facility in India with home-grown technologies, strengthening indigenous defence technology under the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Bodhisattwa.