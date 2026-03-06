Being developed under “Project KAL”, the one-of-a-kind long-range strike drone can be compared with modern drone systems, including Iranian Shahed-class swarm drones. Founded in Odisha and headquartered in New Delhi, the company recently unveiled the first glimpse of the advanced drone.

Development of such next-generation drones assumes significance as platforms such as the Shahed-136 have drawn global attention for their ability to carry explosive payloads across long distances at relatively low cost, particularly in the ongoing escalation involving Iran on one side and the US and Israel on the other, where waves of drones and missiles have been launched across the region.