Closely monitoring situation: India on Thailand-Cambodia clashes

As military clashes between Thailand and Cambodia continued, India on Saturday said it is closely monitoring the unfolding situation and hoped for cessation of hostilities.

Thailand, Cambodia, conflict, border, military, strikes, Preah Vihear
The conflict has triggered a wave of nationalist sentiment and retaliatory measures across Thailand, Cambodia.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 9:42 PM IST
At least 32 people have been killed and nearly 1,50,000 displaced in the border clashes between the two Southeast Asian countries that erupted on Thursday.

In its reaction to the conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised Indian travellers in the region to contact the respective embassies in the two countries for any assistance.

"We are closely monitoring the situation along the border between Cambodia and Thailand," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

ALSO READ: Cambodia seeks ceasefire with Thailand after clashes: All that happened

"India has close and friendly relations with both countries and hopes that both sides will take measures for a cessation of hostilities and prevention of further escalation," he said.

The Indian embassies in Thailand and Cambodia have already issued separate advisories for Indian travellers.

The Indian mission in the Thai capital urged all Indian travellers to check updates from authorities in the country before visiting tourist attractions in troubled areas.

It called on Indians to avoid travelling to seven provinces as suggested by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Thailand is a popular destination for Indian tourists. In 2024, around 2.1 million Indian tourists visited the country.

The Indian embassy in Phnom Penh also advised Indian citizens in Cambodia to avoid travelling to border areas.

"In view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to the border areas," it said in a post on social media.

Topics :ThailandCambodiaExternal Affairs Ministry

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

