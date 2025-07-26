Closely monitoring situation: India on Thailand-Cambodia clashes

As military clashes between Thailand and Cambodia continued, India on Saturday said it is closely monitoring the unfolding situation and hoped for cessation of hostilities.

At least 32 people have been killed and nearly 1,50,000 displaced in the border clashes between the two Southeast Asian countries that erupted on Thursday.

In its reaction to the conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised Indian travellers in the region to contact the respective embassies in the two countries for any assistance.

"We are closely monitoring the situation along the border between Cambodia and Thailand," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"India has close and friendly relations with both countries and hopes that both sides will take measures for a cessation of hostilities and prevention of further escalation," he said.