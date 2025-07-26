Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Cambodia seeks ceasefire with Thailand after clashes: All that happened

Cambodia seeks ceasefire with Thailand after clashes: All that happened

Malaysia, holding the rotating chair of Asean, offered to mediate as PM Anwar said both sides agreed in principle to withdraw troops and enforce a ceasefire, though implementation may take time

thailand cambodia

More than 138,000 residents in Thai border regions have been evacuated, according to the country’s health ministry | Reuters

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid escalating violence along the Cambodia-Thailand border, Cambodia's envoy to the United Nations urged for an unconditional halt to hostilities, with Thailand signalling readiness for dialogue, possibly mediated by Malaysia.
 
Both nations exchanged artillery fire for a second consecutive day on July 25. The intensifying clashes have left at least 32 people dead, prompting calls for an immediate ceasefire. 

Ceasefire efforts gain momentum amid fading hostilities

Cambodia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Chhea Keo, on Friday called for an immediate end to the fighting and stressed the need for a peaceful solution. He accused Thailand of initially accepting a Malaysian-brokered ceasefire proposal before backtracking. Speaking after a closed-door UN Security Council meeting, Chhea Keo said, “We are seeking an unconditional ceasefire and a diplomatic resolution to this conflict.” 
 

Also Read

Thailand

Thailand warns of war with neighboring Cambodia as US, China urge calm

Thailand Cambodia military tension

Thai, Cambodian forces clash as border dispute leaves at least 11 dead

Thailand, Cambodia, conflict, border, military, strikes, Preah Vihear

Explained: Why Thailand and Cambodia are clashing over ancient temples

thailand, cambodia, thailand cambodia border

At least 9 killed, 14 injured in Thailand-Cambodia border clash

thailand, cambodia, thailand cambodia border

Thailand closes border with Cambodia, recalls ambassador amid tensions

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nikorndej Balankura, acknowledged that the fighting had begun to subside by Friday afternoon. He confirmed Bangkok’s openness to negotiations, bilaterally or through Malaysia, but noted that no formal ceasefire proposal had yet been received.

Push for diplomatic resolution

At the United Nations, Cambodia defended itself against accusations of aggression, with Chhea Keo questioning how a smaller nation with no air force could initiate an attack on a country with triple its military strength. He reiterated Cambodia’s stance for peaceful dialogue and restraint. 
Malaysia, holding the rotating chair of Asean, has offered to mediate talks. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated that both sides had agreed in principle to withdraw troops and enact a ceasefire, though implementation would take time. He said he had spoken with Cambodian leader Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, encouraging both to prioritise diplomacy. 

On the ground: Fighting continues

Despite diplomatic ventures, fighting continued across three border areas. Thai officials reported heavy shelling by Cambodian forces using field artillery and BM-21 rocket systems. Thai troops responded with what they termed “appropriate supporting fire.” 
Violence was reportedly triggered by a land mine blast that injured five Thai soldiers on July 23. This incident was followed by escalating clashes in six disputed areas near ancient temple sites. Both nations accused each other of starting the conflict, with Thailand further claiming Cambodian strikes damaged civilian infrastructure, including a hospital and a petrol station.

Rising casualties

The death toll has climbed steadily since the clashes began. Cambodian authorities confirmed 13 fatalities, including five soldiers and eight civilians, while Thailand has reported at least 19 deaths—comprising six soldiers and 13 civilians, including children. Dozens more have been injured on both sides.
 
More than 138,000 residents in Thai border regions have been evacuated, according to the country’s health ministry. Cambodia also confirmed widespread displacement, with many civilians seeking refuge in monasteries and shelters near the border. 

Long-standing dispute reignites

The border conflict, rooted in a long-standing territorial dispute over a stretch of the 800-kilometre frontier, marks one of the most significant escalations in recent years. Though both countries are members of Asean and popular destinations for global tourists, the latest violence threatens regional stability and bilateral ties.
 

More From This Section

NASA

Nearly 4,000 Nasa workers set to exit voluntarily: Here's why it matters

Elon Musk, Neuralink

Musk's Neuralink joins study working on bionic eye with UC Santa Barbara

southwest airline, flight, plane

Southwest crew members injured as jet makes sharp evasive move post takeoff

Keir Starmer picks up papers dropped by President Donald Trump at the G-7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on June 16

Trump's private Scotland visit poses diplomatic test for UK's Starmer

Coldplay concert, Astronomer ceo

Astronomer HR exec resigns days after kiss cam row with CEO Andy Byron

Topics : ASEAN Cambodia Thailand border shelling United Nations Malaysia BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon