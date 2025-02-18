Costa Rica to receive 200 migrants from India, Central Asia deported by US

Costa Rica has announced its willingness to accept migrants deported from the United States, following the lead of Panama and Guatemala. In a statement released on Monday, the country’s presidential office confirmed that 200 migrants from Central Asia and India would arrive on a commercial flight from the US this Wednesday. According to the government’s statement, Costa Rica has agreed to assist in the repatriation of these individuals, who will be accommodated at a Temporary Migrant Care Centre near the border with Panama before being sent to their home countries. The entire process will be funded by the US government and overseen by the International Organization for Migration.

Latin America joins US efforts to curb illegal immigration

Costa Rica is now the third Central American nation to cooperate with Washington on repatriation of migrants deported from the US. The decision comes after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s recent diplomatic visit to Latin America. Panama and Guatemala had already committed to similar arrangements, with Panama receiving its first flight last week, carrying 119 migrants from China, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and other countries. Guatemala has yet to receive any flights.

According to an AFP report, Latin America remains the primary region of origin for the estimated 11 million undocumented migrants living in the US. Many have endured perilous journeys through hazardous landscapes and criminal territories in pursuit of better opportunities.

Since taking office on January 20, President Donald Trump has intensified efforts to curb illegal immigration. He declared a national emergency at the southern border on his first day in office and pledged to deport "millions and millions" of migrants. During his election campaign, Trump took a tough stance on the issue, making controversial remarks about undocumented migrants.