Express appreciation to US in addressing 'long-standing' Gaza issue: India

India voiced appreciation to the US towards addressing the "long-standing" conflict in Gaza as New Delhi noted the recent progress with regard to the implementation of the UN Security Council resolution on the issue.

These remarks were made by India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish on Wednesday.

"India takes note of recent progress with regard to the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2803 to end the Gaza conflict. India also takes this opportunity to express appreciation to the United States in addressing this long-standing issue," Harish said in his remarks to the UN Security Council open debate on the Situation in the Middle East.

The UN Security Council resolution 2803, adopted in November last year, endorsed US President Donald Trump's 'Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict' of September 29 that entails that "Gaza will be a deradicalised terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours" and will be redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza. The resolution also welcomed the establishment of a 'Board of Peace' (BoP) as a "transitional administration" with international legal personality that will set the framework, and coordinate funding for, the redevelopment of Gaza as per the Comprehensive Plan. Harish said that the reconstruction and economic recovery of Gaza and theresumption of delivery of public services and humanitarian assistance is a herculean task calling for sustained support and commitment of the international community to alleviate the pain and suffering of the Palestinian brothers and sisters.

"At the same time, let us be clear that terrorism has no place in civilised societies and must be condemned in all its forms and manifestations," he said. Underlining that the scale of reconstruction required in Gaza is massive, India said UNOPS (United Nations Office for Project Services) estimates that Gaza has 60 million tons of rubble. "The rubble also contains harmful material. Therefore, traditional reconstruction models would have limitations in dealing with this unique situation. An innovative approach with technological rigour is required," Harish said. India further noted that while there have been incremental improvements in the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the harsh winter and scale of destruction continue to make the task difficult.

Food and fuel shortages, lack of access to basic facilities for health and education, hygiene and sanitation, impact all sections of society, particularly women and children. India reiterated its call for safe humanitarian access. Member states must support the yearning of the Palestinian people to lead normal lives. Harish said that on the political front, India has always consistently supported a sovereign, independent, viable State of Palestine, living side by side in peace and security with Israel, within secure and recognised borders, which is at the heart of any lasting solution. In pursuit of its commitment, India became the first non-Arab country to recognise the state of Palestine in 1988.

"India has advocated that the means to achieve this end is through dialogue and diplomacy," he said. Over the course of the last two years, India has supplied nearly 135 metric tons of medicines and supplies, and there are ongoing Indian projects at various stages of implementation to the tune of 40 million dollars. In cumulative terms, the extent of support to the Palestinian people currently stands at over 170 million dollars. Harish stressed that different parts of the Middle East are marked by protracted conflicts, political divisions and humanitarian distress. "These issues are interlinked, and their implications go beyond the region and impinge upon the broader landscape of international peace and security," he said, adding that India hopes that sustained dialogue and diplomacy achieve durable solutions that could positively impact the lives of the people and the security of the region.

"India believes that the challenges facing the Middle East are interconnected and require comprehensive, inclusive, and sustained diplomatic engagement and humanitarian support. Guided by dialogue, diplomacy and the spirit of international cooperation, India stands ready to work with all partners to promote peace, stability, and humanitarian relief in the region," he said. On Syria, India said that political, security and humanitarian dimensions must be considered in their interrelation. India voiced support for a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people. Further, as the third largest contributor to Uthe nited Nations Disengagement Observer Force, Indian peacekeepers have demonstrated the "will and determination" in carrying out their mandate, he said.