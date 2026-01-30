India pavilion: A sizzling culinary experience in freezing Davos

World leaders, corporate honchos, economists, and scholars from around the globe, who had congregated for the 56th World Economic Forum last week at the Alpine hamlet of Davos, were in for a treat at the India pavilion.

Chef Manu Chandra, who founded Single Thread Catering in March 2022, was back at the conference after three years to whip up Indian treats for those in attendance.

“We had a lot of learnings from the last time and knew that with so many global heads of state present, planning was sacrosanct. Nothing could be left to the last minute. While we made everything fresh, it was all prepped in advance,” said Chandra, who flew to Davos two days ahead of the event.