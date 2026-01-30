Co-production over localisation: Industry on India-EU defence pact

While there is currently no estimate of the scale of investments that could flow from either side, it is worth noting that the European Commission’s “ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030”, presented in March 2025, proposes to leverage over 800 billion euros in defence spending before the end of the decade. Meanwhile, India aims to double domestic defence production to ₹3 trillion by FY29 and significantly expand the private sector’s contribution.

European defence majors already maintain manufacturing bases in India and have expanded their partnerships with Indian industry, primarily for the localisation of their products. A key example is Tata Advanced Systems’ (TASL’s) milestone in October 2024, when it established India’s first private-sector military aircraft manufacturing facility — the final assembly line for the Airbus C295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force. TASL is also setting up a production facility in Hyderabad, Telangana, to manufacture fuselages for the Rafale combat aircraft — for both domestic and global markets — under a partnership with France’s Dassault Aviation. In January, the Ministry of Defence’s Defence Procurement Board also accorded its recommendation to a proposal to acquire 114 additional Rafale jets. Once the procurement receives final approval, defence sources said the aircraft will be acquired under a ‘Make in India’ framework, with Dassault Aviation partnering an Indian firm. Under the P75(I) project, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will also build six advanced conventional submarines designed by its German partner, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), to meet Indian requirements.