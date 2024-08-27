Decoded: How Farakka Barrage Pact determines India-Bangladesh water sharing

Anti-India sentiments, which flared up in Bangladesh following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, were further inflamed after certain leaders of the interim government blamed the Indian government for the recent floods.

“India has displayed a lack of cooperation and an inhumane attitude by suddenly opening a dam,” said Md Nahid Islam, the Information and Broadcasting Affairs Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government. He claimed that India opened the dam without providing any prior warning, depriving Bangladesh of the opportunity to prepare.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Responding to the allegations, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said on Monday, “Data, as per protocol, is regularly and promptly shared with the relevant Joint River Commission officials in Bangladesh. This has been done on this occasion as well. We have witnessed fake videos, rumours, and fear-mongering aimed at creating misunderstandings, which should be countered firmly with facts.”



He added, “It is important to note that the Farakka is a barrage, not a dam. Whenever the water level reaches the pond level, the inflow passes through. It is merely a structure to divert 40,000 cusecs of water into the Farakka canal, which is carefully managed through a system of gates on the main Ganga/Padma River, while the remaining water continues to flow into the main river towards Bangladesh.”

What is the Farakka Barrage Pact?



Located on the Ganga river in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, the Farakka Barrage is situated nearly 18 km from the Bangladesh border.



The barrage’s purpose is to divert water into the Farakka canal, a process carefully managed through a system of gates on the Ganga, while the remaining water flows into the river’s natural course towards Bangladesh.



In 1975, India constructed the Farakka Barrage to flush out silt from the Bhagirathi-Hooghly river and ensure the smooth operation of Kolkata Port.



However, Bangladesh argued that the Ganga is an international river, and its water should be regulated through a mutual agreement. In 1977, the then President of Bangladesh, Zia-ur-Rahman, raised the issue of the Farakka Barrage at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).



When the UNGA urged the two countries to resolve the matter bilaterally, the then Deputy Prime