Deeply saddened: New Delhi on death of Nepalese student at Odisha's KIIT

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said it is "deeply saddened" over the death of a Nepalese student of the KIIT University in Bhubaneswar.

The ministry said it has been in constant touch with the Odisha government since it knew about the "tragic incident".

The body of the 18-year-old B. Tech computer science student from Nepal was recovered from her hostel room at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) on Thursday evening, police said.

The state government has extended full support to the family of the deceased, and a thorough enquiry is currently being conducted by the Odisha police, it said.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic demise of a Nepali student of KIIT University, Bhubaneswar," the MEA said.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time," it added in a statement.

This is the second such case at the institute this year. Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepalese student, died by suicide on February 16.