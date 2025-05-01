Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Another Nepalese student found dead in hostel room on KIIT campus in Odisha

Another Nepalese student found dead in hostel room on KIIT campus in Odisha

A 20-year-old Nepalese student of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha's Bhubaneswar was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room on Thursday, police said.

KIIT University, KIIT, Odisha

There was no comment from the KIIT authorities on the death of the Nepalese student. | Image: X@ani_digital

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A 20-year-old Nepalese student of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha's Bhubaneswar was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room on Thursday, police said.

The incident comes barely two and a half months following the suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepalese student of the same institute on February 16, 2025.

The body of the B Tech student was recovered from room number 111 of the ladies' hostel of the institute, a senior officer said.

She was a student of Computer Science and pursuing her B.Tech, he said, adding that her identity is yet to be ascertained.

 

Yes, the body of a girl from Nepal has been recovered. It seems that she has committed suicide at the ladies' hostel of KIIT, Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh told PTI.

There was no comment from the KIIT authorities on the death of the Nepalese student.

More From This Section

waste

Centre along with UNDP to empower waste pickers through inclusion, safety

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi starts 20-day cleanliness drive, bans plastic in markets, temples

PremiumWPP CEO Mark Read

Advertising important for the world economy, says WPP CEO Mark Read

PremiumMGNREGA, LABOUR

MGNREGA work demand down 6.6% at 20.1 million in April, shows data

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC to seek death details digitally for more accurate electoral rolls

Topics : India Nepal ties Odisha Student suicides

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayQ4 Results TodayAdani Ports Q4 Result 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon