Def min Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who ensured victory in Kargil war

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid rich tributes to the armed forces personnel who fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend the nation's territory during the Kargil war 25 years ago. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war. "Today, on the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the indomitable spirit and courage of the brave soldiers who fought valiantly in the 1999 war," Singh said in a post on X.

"Their unwavering commitment, valour and patriotism ensured that our country remained safe and secure. Their service and sacrifice will continue to inspire every Indian and our coming generations," he said.



Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and all ranks of the armed forces also recalled the supreme sacrifice of the "Bravehearts".

"We draw inspiration from the heroes of Kargil, and we will continue to honour their legacy by defending our nation with courage, honour, and sacrifice," the headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff said.

Various events were organised across the country, including at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, to mark the occasion.

More than 500 soldiers made supreme sacrifice in the conflict.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also paid tributes to the brave soldiers who defended the nation's territory during the conflict.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, salute the valour and dedication of our brave soldiers. The legacy of their courage and patriotism acts as a guiding light for all Indians," he said.