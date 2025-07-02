Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, US to finalise 10-year framework to boost defence ties: Pentagon

India, US to finalise 10-year framework to boost defence ties: Pentagon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his American counterpart Pete Hegseth have agreed to firm up a 10-year framework to further expand defence and strategic ties between India and the US.

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

US Defence Secretary Hegseth and India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh agreed to sign the next 10-year US-India Defence Framework when they next meet this year, said Pentagon. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 11:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his American counterpart Pete Hegseth have agreed to firm up a 10-year framework to further expand defence and strategic ties between India and the US.

The decision on the defence framework was mentioned in a Pentagon statement that was released on Wednesday, a day after Singh and US Defence Secretary Hegseth held a phone conversation.

"Secretary Hegseth and Minister Singh agreed to sign the next 10-year US-India Defence Framework when they next meet this year," it said.

It said the two sides discussed pending major US defence sales to India and the imperative of close defence industrial cooperation between the two countries.

 

"Secretary Hegseth emphasized the priority the United States places on India as its key defense partner in South Asia," the Pentagon said.

Also Read

Pete Hegseth

Hope US can complete major pending defence sales to India: Pete Hegseth

Pentagon

US halts weapon supplies pledged to Ukraine after Pentagon review

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar discusses bilateral partnership with US State Secy Marco Rubio

Fordow after US airstrike

US strikes fell short, only set back Iran's nuclear programme: Pentagon

submarine, Aukus

Pentagon mulls scrapping Aukus submarine deal with Australia, Britain

It said the two leaders reviewed the "considerable progress" both countries have made toward achieving the defense goals set out in the February 2025 joint statement by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The two discussed pending major US defence sales to India and the imperative of close defense industrial cooperation between the two countries," the Pentagon readout said without providing further details.

In the phone conversation on Tuesday, Singh urged Hegseth to expedite the delivery of GE F404 engines to power the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, people familiar with the matter said.

Singh also pitched for early finalisation of a proposed deal between Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and US defence major GE Aerospace for joint production of F414 jet engines in India, they said  The delays in supply of F404 engines by GE Aerospace has resulted in HAL missing the deadline to supply Tejas Mark 1A aircraft to the Indian Air Force.

An Indian readout on Tuesday said Singh and Hegseth discussed a wide canvas of issues ranging from long-term cooperation in the defence sector, including training and military exchanges, to expanding industry collaborations.

"They agreed to further build upon the momentum of this critical & mutually beneficial partnership across all its pillars such as interoperability, integration of defence industrial supply chains, logistics sharing, increased joint military exercises and cooperation with other like-minded partners," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Terrorism, terrorists

​MEA confirms abduction of three Indians in Mali amid terror attacks

Benjamin Netanyahu,Benjamin,Netanyahu,Israel PM

Israeli PM Netanyahu vows 'there will be no Hamas' in post-war Gaza

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in Ghana, receives guard of honour and 21-gun salute

Quad, modi, Anthony Albanese, Fumio Kishida, joe Biden,

Quad launches critical minerals initiative to counter China's dominance

UK INDIA, INDIA UK TRADE, TRADE INDIA UK

India may soon have social security agreement with UK under free trade pact

Topics : Rajnath Singh Pentagon United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 11:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon