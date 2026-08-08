Defence ministry begins efforts to join sixth-gen fighter programme: Panel

The Ministry of Defence has "initiated efforts" to co-join the sixth-generation fighter aircraft development programme, Future Combat Air System (FCAS), spearheaded by the French government, a parliamentary panel has said, and sought from the ministry the roadmap for acquisition of such aircraft.

In its report presented in Parliament on Friday, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence recommended the ministry chalk out a trajectory and "step forward the planning process" for the development and acquisition of sixth-generation (6G) aircraft to enhance India's air domain capabilities in today's highly air-centric warfare.

The report is titled "Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations contained in the Twentieth Report of Standing Committee on Defence (18th Lok Sabha) on Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Defence for the year 2026-27 on 'Army, Air Force, Navy, Joint Staff, Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme and Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (Demand Nos. 20 and 21)'." "The Committee has been informed that two consortia are working on the sixth-generation aircraft. One is a consortium of the UK, Italy, and Japan and the another is a consortium of France and Germany and both are developing aircraft," the report said.

The panel said it has been informed that the Indian Air Force will try to join forces with one of the consortia and consider a sixth-generation fighter aircraft right away to ensure that they "do not lag" in achieving the target for advanced aircraft. The design for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) has been developed, and discussions for its making are currently underway, it said. The committee said it understands that a technical upgrade of aircraft is "top priority" for enhancing the air force's combat capability. The Ministry of Defence has told the panel that it has "initiated efforts in a concerted manner to co-join the sixth-generation fighter aircraft development programme viz., Future Combat Air System (FCAS) spearheaded by the French government," the report said.

Detailed status report in development of acquisition of sixth-generation aircraft, and "any roadmap prepared alongwith tentative timeline for acquisition of such aircraft may be given at the time of submitting action taken statement for the perusal of the Committee," it said. The panel said that a "status report on development and making of Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) may also be given at the time of submitting action taken statement for the perusal of the Committee," according to the report. The committee commended the army's decisive role in safeguarding national security during Operation Sindoor, and emphasised the need for sustained investment in defence preparedness.

It urged that future budgets should prioritise the induction of state-of-the-art weapon systems and the development of requisite infrastructure, so that the Indian Army's hallmark swiftness can be maintained and further strengthened. The committee said it expects our expenditure to be in proportion to the increase in defence spending of our neighbours. Therefore, the capital budget of the Indian Army should be "sufficient to have a deterrent capacity to ward off adversaries in case of any hostility." From the data supplied by the ministry, the committee noted an evident increase in the percentage share of the revenue budget of the IAF, out of the Defence Services Estimates. The budget of the Air Force increased from 8.83 per cent of DSE in 2021-22 to 10.80 per cent in 2026-27, it said.

The panel underlined that in view of the current geopolitical scenario and highly air-centric warfare, the overall percentage share of the IAF in the DSE budget needs to be increased further to galvanise it and keep the country combat-ready. The panel said that all efforts are being made to progressively become self-reliant in the defence sector, with the pursuit of Multi Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) to bridge the capability gap as well as enhancing manufacturing capacities in India, apart from the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Programme. In addition, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK-II and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) are at the Design and Development (D&D) stage, it said.