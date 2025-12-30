Defence ministry signs ₹4,666 crore deals for carbines, torpedoes

The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday said it had signed contracts worth ₹4,666 crore for the procurement of Close Quarter Battle (CQB) Carbines and Heavy Weight Torpedoes with Bharat Forge, PLR Systems, and Italy's WASS Submarine Systems.

Under the deal with Bharat Forge and PLR Systems, over 425,000 CQB Carbines with accessories will be supplied to the Indian Army and Navy at a cost of ₹2,770 crore. According to Bharat Forge's BSE filing, its contract is worth ₹1,661.9 crore.

"As a cornerstone of the modern infantry arsenal, the CQB Carbine provides a critical edge in close combat through its compact design and high rate of fire, ensuring rapid, decisive lethality in confined spaces," the ministry said.

The procurement also involves components and raw materials sourced from Indian MSMEs, it added. Bharat Forge is part of the Kalyani Group, while PLR Systems Pvt Ltd is a joint venture between the Adani Group and an Israeli private company, Israel Weapon Industries (IWI). Separately, the ministry has signed a deal worth ₹1,896 crore with Italy's WASS Submarine Systems to supply 48 Heavy Weight Torpedoes and associated equipment for the Indian Navy’s Kalvari Class submarines. The torpedoes are intended to enhance the operational capability of the six submarines, the ministry said, adding that the deliveries are scheduled to begin in April 2028 and conclude by early 2030.