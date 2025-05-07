Defence mock drill: Lutyens' Delhi to face 15-minute blackout tonight

As a part of the nationwide mock drill on Wednesday, areas across Lutyens' Delhi will witness a power blackout from 8-8.15 pm, the New Delhi Municipal Council said.

"All residents are requested to please cooperate and bear with the situation," an NDMC official said.

However, hospitals, dispensaries, Rashtrapati Bhawan, PMO, metro stations and other important establishments will be exempted from the blackout drill.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs directed several states to conduct civil defence mock drill to assess emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

The drill comes hours after India launched retaliatory action against the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, hitting nine targets, in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack."