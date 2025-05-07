Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Defence mock drill: Lutyens' Delhi to face 15-minute blackout tonight

Hospitals, Rashtrapati Bhawan, PMO, and other important establishments will be exempted from the blackout drill

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs directed several states to conduct civil defence mock drill to assess emergency preparedness and response capabilities.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 7:07 PM IST
As a part of the nationwide mock drill on Wednesday, areas across Lutyens' Delhi will witness a power blackout from 8-8.15 pm, the New Delhi Municipal Council said.

"All residents are requested to please cooperate and bear with the situation," an NDMC official said.

However, hospitals, dispensaries, Rashtrapati Bhawan, PMO, metro stations and other important establishments will be exempted from the blackout drill.

The drill comes hours after India launched retaliatory action against the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, hitting nine targets, in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack."

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

