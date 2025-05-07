Nationwide mock drills begin; Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata test crisis readiness

5 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
A nationwide civil defence mock drill commenced on Wednesday, just hours after India carried out airstrikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. This large-scale preparedness exercise — held across 244 districts — marks the first of its kind in decades and comes under the directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
The MHA stated that the exercise aims to assess the country’s readiness to respond to emergencies, particularly in light of the current geopolitical climate. States participating in the drill include Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, and key border states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat.
Drills held across Delhi-NCR, including schools
In the national capital, mock drills were conducted at various public locations and schools following the Home Ministry’s orders. Sites included King's Court in GK-2, Khan Market, DLF Capital Greens in Moti Nagar, and Sahyog Apartments in East Delhi.
Students and teachers actively participated in the safety drills, practicing evacuation procedures, taking cover under desks, and switching off electrical devices during mock alerts. At Amity School, Saket, Principal Divya Bhatia shared that the drill began at 8:45 am following a morning assembly briefing.
"We explained the purpose of the mock drill and the steps students needed to follow. After the briefing, we conducted the drill so they could understand the process in a hands-on manner," she said, as quoted by news agency PTI.
At 4 pm, a mock drill was carried out at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.
In Noida, a coordinated emergency simulation was held at the Botanical Garden metro station, involving the local police, Civil Defence, and CISF personnel. The exercise aimed to test the effectiveness of emergency responses in a real-time setting.
Mock drill in Uttar Pradesh
In Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, a mock drill was conducted at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where security agencies, the bomb squad, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed as part of the nationwide initiative.
Four private schools in Kolkata — DPS Ruby Park, La Martiniere for Boys, La Martiniere for Girls, and Future Foundation School — held evacuation drills on Wednesday. These were conducted under the supervision of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) based on government instructions.
A spokesperson from La Martiniere told PTI, "The entire exercise took place within 30 minutes, to make students well-versed about procedures required in case of an emergency. Students were very enthusiastic and eager to participate in the exercise."
Mock drill across Maharashtra
Mumbai saw multiple drills across key locations. At Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police executed 'Operation Abhyaas', a national exercise intended to assess readiness against emerging threats.
A similar drill took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), where teams responded to mock bomb threats, medical emergencies, and crowd control situations.
