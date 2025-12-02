Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt rejects reports of airspace denial to Pak for Sri Lanka aid flight

Govt rejects reports of airspace denial to Pak for Sri Lanka aid flight

The official request for overflight was submitted by Pakistan at around 1300 hours (Indian time) on Monday seeking permission to fly over Indian airspace

flights, planes
India's decisions on airspace permissions are governed by standard operational, technical and security assessments, not political considerations
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 6:41 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India on Monday expeditiously heeded to Pakistan's request to use Indian airspace to send humanitarian assistance to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, people familiar with the matter said.

They also described as "fake" reports in the Pakistani media that India has not granted overflight facility to Pakistan to send aid to Sri Lanka.

The official request for overflight was submitted by Pakistan at around 1300 hours (Indian time) on Monday seeking permission to fly over Indian airspace, the people said.

Given the fact that the request pertained to humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka, India expeditiously cleared the request and intimated the same to Pakistan at 1730 hours (Indian time) on Monday through official channels, they said.

It was processed at the shortest notice period of four hours, they added.

This gesture from India despite Pakistan having banned its airspace for Indian airlines was considered purely on humanitarian grounds, the people said.

"Pakistani media, as usual, is indulging in propaganda and peddling fake news. These allegations are baseless and misleading. All requests for overflight or transit are processed strictly in accordance with established procedures and international norms," said one of the people.

India's decisions on airspace permissions are governed by standard operational, technical and security assessments, not political considerations, the people said.

Reports in the Pakistani media are both inaccurate and irresponsible, they said.

Sri Lanka has been reeling under massive floods caused by a powerful cyclone. Over 390 people were killed due to the floods.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

DRDO to streamline start-up engagement for stronger defence R&D: MoD

EAM Jaishankar underlines India's commitment to full BWC implementation

Exercise Ajeya Warrior shows India-UK defence ties: British High Commission

Operation Sindoor still ongoing, says Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi

Hasina's extradition issue 'alone' won't deter ties with India: Bangladesh

Topics :Pakistan India Pakistan relationsAirspacesri lanka

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story