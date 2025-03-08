Dharma Guardian: India, Japan hold 7th Army talks, discuss defence ties

India and Japan held the 7th Army-to-Army Staff Talks in New Delhi, focusing on the defense cooperation plan, exercise Dharma Guardian, military education and other important topics.

The talks also explored possible collaboration in niche technologies and operational training between both countries.

The Indian Army's ADG of Public Information wrote on X that India and Japan held the 7th Army-to-Army Staff Talks (AAST) in New Delhi from 06 to 07 March 2025. Focus areas of the talks included the annual Defence Cooperation Plan, Exercise Dharma Guardian, military education, domain expert exchanges, exploring collaboration in niche technologies and operational training."

The ADG also informed that the Japanese delegation was briefed on Indian Army's United Nations Peacekeeping Operations and the training being conducted by Centre for UN Peacekeeping.

"They also had an insightful interaction with the Indian Army think tank CLAWS (The Centre for Land Warfare Studies) on a host of geostrategic issues." ADG PI added.

Meanwhile, the 6th edition of the India-Japan joint military exercise, Dharma Guardian, is currently underway at the East Fuji Training Area in Japan, an official statement said.

Running from February 24 to March 9, the exercise highlights the deepening defence ties between India and Japan, with both nations engaging in extensive training activities aimed at enhancing cooperation.

The primary focus of this year's exercise is counter-terrorism operations in urban terrain, a critical area of focus in the current security environment. Troops from both nations are refining their tactics and improving their ability to conduct operations in complex urban settings. Additionally, the exercise includes simulated United Nations peacekeeping operations, designed to replicate real-world scenarios where multinational forces must work together effectively in diverse and challenging environments, the statement read.

As the exercise progresses, both sides have been participating in a series of tactical drills and sharing of combat experiences, strengthening their operational capabilities and fostering deeper cooperation. These engagements are also designed to promote interoperability, ensuring that the Indian and Japanese forces can seamlessly collaborate in future peacekeeping or humanitarian missions.