Russia ready for 'trilateral talks' on Ukraine, says envoy Denis Alipov

Amid multiple efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict and achieve lasting peace, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Friday said Moscow was "prepared to sit in a trilateral format" for talks.

During an interactive session at the India Today Conclave, he also said the current US adminstration, in comparison with its predecessors, was showing the "right signs" to stop of the conflict.

Asked about US President Donald Trump recently announcing his intention to end the conflict, the envoy sought to draw the broader contours of the position from Russia's perspectives.

"I will put it simply, came Trump, and says -- 'I want a peace deal'. US officials approached us and we had a very good meeting in Saudi Arabia, and we saw that Americans now are prepared to not only listen but also hear. And, we also see (Ukraine President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and we also see Ukraine, and we also see the Europeans, who continue on that belligerent path. They are speaking about the need for Russia to withdraw, they are speaking about security guarantees, for which NATO membership would be the best option," Alipov said.

The Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022 and efforts are being made from different quarters to resolve the conflict and achieve a lasting peace.

Alipov said "they are talking about remilitaristation of Europe" and recently had a meeting.

"Why should we accept these conditions? Plainly speaking, we can go without any peaceful negotiations, we are winning this war, yet we are prepared for the peace deal. We are willing to go fast on this track but the stumbling block is Europe and Ukraine at the moment, it seems. Personally, I don't think the process will go fast," he argued.

On the second Trump administration, the Russian envoy said, "Obviously, the approach of the current US adminstration, in comparison to its predecessors, is showing the right signs to stop of the conflict in Europe." Asked if Russia was ready for a meeting between Trump and President Vladmir Putin, he said, "We are ready for that." He also made a reference to the recent meeting in the Oval Office between Trump and Zelenskyy.

"Zelenskyy was not prepared for a quick process when he went to Washington. Now, he says he is prepared for that," he said.

Asked if Putin was prepared to meet Zelenskyy, the envoy said, "Of course, I believe so." "The Americans regard him (Zelenskyy) as a legitimate president, I believe, we do not. Yet, we are prepared to sit in trilateral format. We are prepared for that," he said.

On what role Russia was expecting India to play, the ambassador said, "We do not expect anything from India in this regard." He also highlighted on the old bilateral ties between India and Russia, and said, "We are very optimistic about future of our relationship, remarkable history behind us." On a question about Russia's position vis-a-vis changing dynamics in India-China relations, Alipov said, "We are in favour of, you know building confidence between India and China. We don't want to take sides." "We are willing to help, in any way, if required by both parties," he said.

The Russian ambassador to India also said, "We don't think in confrontations terms, we are thinking in cooperation terms... We want, Europe, Asia, the whole world to cooperate and live on fair terms, with goodwill.