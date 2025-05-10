Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Pakistan agree on stoppage of firing, military action: S Jaishankar

India, Pakistan agree on stoppage of firing, military action: S Jaishankar

India, Pakistan agree to 'full and immediate ceasefire', says Vikram Misri; Trump credits US-mediated talks, praises both nations for 'common sense and great intelligence'

This is a developing news. More details awaited.
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 6:02 PM IST
In a major diplomatic breakthrough, India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire", Vikram Misri, the secretary for external affairs said.
 
Additionally, US President Donald Trump made the announcement via his official social media handle, where he revealed that the agreement had been reached after an extended round of negotiations.
 
“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” Trump posted.
 
He went on to commend both nations for their conduct during the discussions. “Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump said.
 
While the post did not include details about the terms of the ceasefire or the specific issues addressed during the talks, it marks a significant step towards de-escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
 
The development comes amid heightened regional tensions, including cross-border strikes, drone attacks, and airspace restrictions, which had raised concerns of a broader conflict.
First Published: May 10 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

