Trump imposes heavy tariffs on Cambodia, Vietnam: Why is China to blame?

US President Donald Trump has fired the biggest shot yet in his war on foreign trade practices, unveiling massive tariffs that will hit Cambodia (49 per cent), Vietnam (46 per cent), and China (34 per cent) the hardest. The White House is calling it a "historic win" for American workers, while critics warn it could spark a global trade war and drive the US toward higher prices, job losses, and even a recession.
Standing in the Rose Garden, Trump called the tariffs a long-overdue reckoning for decades of economic exploitation, holding up a chart and casting the move as a fight for America’s survival.
While China has long been Trump’s top trade target, Cambodia and Vietnam are now unexpectedly in the crosshairs—and the White House says Beijing is to blame.
Cambodia and Vietnam: China’s secret weapons?
The White House accuses Beijing of using these countries as front lines in a massive tariff-dodging operation, funneling goods through them to avoid US penalties. Now, Trump is hitting back harder than ever.
A senior administration official told Nikkei Asia that both countries are acting as transshipment hubs—meaning China is rerouting goods through these nations to avoid US tariffs.