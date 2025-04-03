Pharma, semiconductors escape Trump's tariffs. See full exemption list here

As the world braces for the economic impact of US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff measures, the White House provided a list of exempted commodities.
The biggest win? India’s pharmaceutical sector, which has temporarily avoided the new levies. This is significant, as India currently imposes a 10 per cent tariff on American pharma imports, while the US does not charge any duties on Indian pharma products.
Meanwhile, a BBC report suggests that India’s electronics sector could also benefit. With higher US tariffs on countries like Vietnam, some supply chains may shift toward India, boosting the country’s exports in this space.
With the April 5 deadline approaching, analysts are closely monitoring how these tariff exemptions reshape global trade dynamics. For now, industries spared from the latest levies can breathe a sigh of relief.