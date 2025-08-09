Air Force Chief confirms at least 5 Pakistani jets downed during Op Sindoor

'Ghost of Balakot' put to rest

He noted that similar questions would likely have been raised had there been a lack of video evidence for Operation Sindoor.

Additionally, two Surface-to-Air Guided Weapon (SAGW) systems located in Lahore and Okara were hit. Three key hangars were also damaged: the Sukkur UAV hangar, the Bholari hangar, and the Jacobabad F-16 hangar. Intelligence indicates at least one AEW&C aircraft and several F-16s undergoing maintenance were present in the latter facility.Regarding Sargodha air base, Singh said: "We have grown up in our Air Force dreaming about days like this. Someday we get a chance. Just so happens that I got a chance before my retirement. We attacked the airfield that we had the very hard info on the F-16s."However, ACM Singh expressed regret that the armed forces were not able to convince some people in the country regarding the damage inflicted on terrorist camps during the 2019 Balakot airstrike, despite possessing human intelligence about the same."In Balakot, we could not get anything from inside, and it became a big issue trying to tell our own people, unfortunately, as to what we have been able to achieve," he said, adding "We had intelligence (human kind of intelligence) on what had gone on inside, where we had a very clear picture of the inside in terms of there having been huge damage. There have been so many terrorists who have been neutralised, but we could not convince our own people that, look, we have achieved that."