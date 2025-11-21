Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / DRDO, DGA of France ink pact to develop solutions for defence challenges

DRDO, DGA of France ink pact to develop solutions for defence challenges

Under the agreement, the transfer of equipment, know-how and technologies will be available to both countries

India-France, India France flag, India, France
This strategic partnership aims to leverage the combined expertise and resources of both nations | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 7:13 AM IST
A technical agreement was on Thursday signed between the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) of France, aiming to leverage the combined expertise and resources of both entities to develop innovative solutions for future defence challenges.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Samir V Kamat and National Armaments Director, DGA, France, Lt Gen Gael Diaz de Tuesta, inked the agreement at the DRDO Bhawan here to deepen collaboration in defence research and development.

It provides a formal framework for joint research and training programmes, testing activities, exchange of information, organisation of workshops, and seminars to enhance the skills and knowledge in defence research and development, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Under the agreement, the transfer of equipment, know-how and technologies will be available to both countries.

Key areas of cooperation outlined in this agreement include aeronautical platforms, unmanned vehicles, advanced material for defence applications, cyber security, artificial intelligence, space, navigation, advanced propulsion, advanced sensors, quantum technologies, underwater technologies and other areas of mutual interest, it said.

This strategic partnership aims to leverage the combined expertise and resources of both nations/entities to develop innovative solutions for future defence challenges.

Both sides expressed confidence that this cooperation will significantly contribute to national security and global defence technology advancements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :DRDOIndia-FranceFrance

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

