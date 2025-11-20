Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / G20 to take up Global South issues as PM Narendra Modi begins visit

G20 to take up Global South issues as PM Narendra Modi begins visit

New Delhi said the South Africa-hosted G20 Summit will carry forward Global South issues raised during India's 2023 presidency - including disaster risk reduction and climate action

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the G20 Summit, and will be visiting South Africa from November 21 to 23. (Photo:PTI)
Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:25 PM IST
India on Thursday noted that the Group of 20 Summit in South Africa will take forward several issues relevant to the Global South, some of which were raised during India’s successful presidency of the G20 in 2023, such as disaster risk reduction.
 
The G20 Summit, which will be held over the weekend, has been overshadowed by the US administration's boycott of the event. The US has also formally cautioned the African nation to not issue a joint statement.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the Summit, and will be visiting South Africa from November 21 to 23. It is a first for the African continent to host the G20 Summit, and will conclude the first cycle of all the G20 members holding the group’s presidencies.
 
The Ministry of External Affairs pointed out that it was during the G20 Summit in India in 2023 that the African Union was made a permanent member of the grouping. It also noted that the last four presidencies of the G20 have been held by emerging economies of the Global South, including Indonesia in 2022, India in 2023, Brazil in 2024 and now South Africa, which has ensured continuity in focusing on issues relevant to the Global South.
 
The PM will speak at all the three plenary sessions. These sessions are on inclusive and sustainable economic growth and the role of trade, financing for development and the debt burden; disaster risk reduction, climate change, just energy transitions, food security; and critical minerals, decent work and artificial intelligence.
 
On the margins of the Summit, the PM is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg. The PM will also be participating in the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Leaders’ Meeting being hosted by South Africa.

Topics :Narendra ModiExternal Affairs & Defence SecurityG20 summit

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

