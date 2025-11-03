EAM Jaishankar calls for cooperation with Bahrain in space, fintech

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday called for the need to explore new areas of cooperation between India and Bahrain in emerging domains such as space, fintech, and technology, while reaffirming India's full support for the Gaza Peace Plan for a lasting solution in the region.

In his opening remarks at the 5th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) meeting with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, the EAM highlighted the centuries-old friendship between the two countries, underpinned by strong trade linkages and people-to-people ties.

"Since our last GCC meeting, we have made significant progress bilaterally in defence, security, trade and commerce, health, culture and people-to-people ties. But there are new areas such as space, fintech and technology that hold considerable promise for our relationship," Jaishankar stated.

The Bahrain Foreign Minister arrived in the national capital earlier today and is currently on a two-day visit to India. During his remarks, the External Affairs Minister also highlighted the steady growth of bilateral trade and investment, encouraging Bahraini investors to explore opportunities in India. He noted the ongoing initiatives to strengthen healthcare cooperation, collaboration between space agencies, and vibrant cultural exchanges. "We have also seen a steady growth of bilateral trade and investment between our countries. We welcome investors from Bahrain to come and explore investment opportunities in India. The conclusion of a bilateral investment treaty and the establishment of a joint working group on trade and investment will further boost our economic ties," Jaishankar said.

"We are working on various initiatives to strengthen our cooperation in the field of healthcare; our space agencies are also making progress in deepening their collaboration. We have a vibrant cooperation in the area of culture and strong people-to-people ties," he added. Highlighting India's commitment to regional security, he referred to the visit of three Indian naval ships to Bahrain in September 2025 and expressed gratitude to the country's leadership for the welfare of the Indian community. He also announced the progress in healthcare initiatives and space agency collaboration between the two nations, alongside the launch of an electronic visa system earlier this year to encourage Bahraini visitors.

On regional issues, Jaishankar reiterated India's support for the Gaza Peace Plan, emphasising the need for a lasting and durable solution. "We thank the leadership of the Kingdom of Bahrain for taking care of the welfare of the Indian community and let me also add that we have, at a regional level, seen there is unprecedented change not just in the region but even globally. So I take the opportunity to reiterate our support for the Gaza Peace Plan, which we hope will lead to a lasting and durable solution," the EAM said. He further congratulated Bahrain on the successful conclusion of the 21st Manama Dialogue and extended best wishes for Bahrain's upcoming GCC Summit presidency, underlining hopes for further intensifying India-GCC cooperation.