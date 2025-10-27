EAM Jaishankar meets US Secy of State Rubio in Kuala Lumpur to discuss ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio here and discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues, amid ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.

"Glad to meet @SecRubio this morning in Kuala Lumpur. Appreciated the discussion on our bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues," Jaishankar said in an X post.

The meeting came in the backdrop of the proposed bilateral trade deal between India and the US, which, according to an official, is "very near" to concluding.