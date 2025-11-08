Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Elements in Pakistan military 'sabotaging' peace talks: Afghanistan

Elements in Pakistan military 'sabotaging' peace talks: Afghanistan

These elements are trying to blame the Taliban government for Pakistan's internal problems, insecurity, and attacks carried out by the TTP, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan
The peace talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan have ended in Istanbul without any tangible outcomes | Image: Canva
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 10:38 PM IST
A day after peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan collapsed, the Taliban government on Saturday said certain elements within Pakistan military and intelligence services are "deliberately sabotaging" the dialogue process that was aimed at easing border tensions.

These elements are trying to blame the Taliban government for Pakistan's internal problems, insecurity, and attacks carried out by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said.

The Taliban spokesperson asserted that Afghanistan will not allow "anyone to use its territory against another country, nor permit actions that undermine its sovereignty or security".

The peace talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan have ended in Istanbul without any tangible outcomes. The negotiations were aimed at finding a permanent solution to their border tensions and to continue with a fragile ceasefire.

"Certain elements within Pakistan's military and intelligence services are deliberately sabotaging the ongoing peace process," Mujahid said at an online press conference.

"The irresponsible and non-cooperative attitude of the Pakistani delegation resulted in no outcome, despite the Islamic Emirate's good intentions and the efforts of the mediators," Mujahid said.

The border conflict between the two countries erupted following a Pakistani airstrike on Kabul. Afghanistan strongly responded to the attack following which the conflict escalated.

The hostilities erupted while Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was visiting India last month. The clashes were the worst since the Taliban seized power in 2021.

The two sides entered into a ceasefire on October 19 following talks brokered by Qatar and Turkiye.

Pakistan has been accusing the Taliban set up in Kabul of providing a safe haven to the TTP that launched attacks on Pakistani forces.

The Taliban spokesperson emphasised that the TTP issue is an old one, noting that the group was formed in 2002 and has no connection with the current Taliban administration in Kabul.

Mujahid added that the TTP emerged after US bombings and drone strikes in Pakistan's tribal regions.

Those operations were carried out with Islamabad's consent, he claimed.

Mujahid said that during the third round of talks in Istanbul, the Taliban delegation presented evidence showing that Islamabad's repeated military operations against the TTP had displaced hundreds of thousands of people from tribal areas, many of whom sought refuge in Afghanistan.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said in Islamabad that the talks with Afghanistan are over and that there is "no plan for any future meetings".

"Our return empty-handed shows that even the mediators no longer have hope in Afghanistan's Taliban," he said.

"There is no plan or hope for any fourth round of talks. Talks have entered an indefinite pause," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :TalibanPakistan Afghanistan

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

