EU to give Euro 2.4 mn aid for flood victims in India, B'desh, Philippines

The European Union has approved Euro 2.4 million in humanitarian aid to help the most affected population in the recent floods in India, northern Bangladesh and the Philippines. The funding will help provide cash assistance, food, access to clean water and sanitation, and other essential services in the hardest-hit areas. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Ambassador of the European Union to India, Herve Delphin, posted on X, "EU provides EUR2.4 million in humanitarian response to floods in India, Bangladesh, and the Philippines." Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, stated that as the beginning of this year's monsoon has been affecting these regions, the EU is stepping up its assistance to the affected population.

In Bangladesh and India, an allocation of Euro 1.2 million will support the most affected communities.

Earlier in May, the European Union provided over Rs 22.6 million in response to a hailstorm and heavy rain that hit Manipur. The humanitarian aid was provided for crucial assistance to those most-affected in some of the worst-hit areas.

Moreover, combined with the effects of cyclone Remal that hit the country in May, nearly one-third of Bangladesh has been impacted by floods.

The funding comes in addition to the over Euro 30 million already allocated to Bangladesh earlier this year, mainly in support of the Rohingya refugees living in Cox's Bazar as well as in response to other recent emergencies, including heatwaves and cyclone Remal.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, Euro 1.2 million will help the communities in Mindanao, where monsoon rains have caused massive flooding, intensified by typhoons Prapiroon and Gaemi.

This new funding comes in addition to the Euro 3.1 million already allocated to the Philippines this year, mostly in response to the protracted crises in Mindanao but also to previous floods.