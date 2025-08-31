Modi, Putin to meet in Tianjin amid US pressure on India's Russian oil buys

At a crucial juncture for both leaders, given the White House’s relentless pressure on New Delhi to cut purchases of Russian crude oil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday afternoon in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin.

The meeting will take place after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders’ summit concludes, people in the know said. Putin landed in Tianjin on Sunday morning to attend the SCO summit, while Modi reached the city on Saturday evening and held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday afternoon.

New Delhi, while opting not to retaliate yet against the American tariffs, has in recent weeks sought to reinforce its friendship with Moscow and recalibrate its ties with Beijing, rather than surrender to Washington’s diktats.

Modi and Putin are expected to take up issues that their foreign ministers, S Jaishankar and Sergey Lavrov, discussed in Moscow on August 22. These included sustaining India-Russia energy cooperation through trade and investments, joint extraction of energy resources in the Russian Far East and the Arctic shelf, and addressing the balance of bilateral trade, which is currently tilted in Russia’s favour. India has sought to increase its exports to Russia in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and textiles to correct the trade imbalance. New Delhi has also urged Moscow to swiftly address non-tariff barriers and regulatory impediments to facilitate more exports from India. Russia is India’s fourth-largest trading partner, while India is Russia’s second-largest.

Modi and Putin have spoken twice, on August 8 and 18, over the phone since US President Donald Trump signed the executive order on August 7 to impose a 25 per cent penalty on Indian goods for buying Russian oil. The tariffs took effect on August 27. Jaishankar visited Moscow on August 22, while National Security Adviser Ajit Kumar Doval was in the Russian capital in the first week of August, as South Block and the Kremlin stepped up their engagement. According to officials, New Delhi and Moscow have finalised Putin’s visit to India in December to attend the India-Russia Annual Summit. In contrast, the possibility of Modi travelling to New York to attend the UN General Assembly in late September, where he might also have visited Washington to meet Trump, looks bleak.

There is also uncertainty over India hosting the Quad Summit in November. While Modi formally invited Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to India during their meeting on Friday in Tokyo, questions remain over the efficacy of the grouping, which also includes Australia and the US. In a report titled The Nobel Prize and a Testy Phone Call: How the Trump-Modi Relationship Unravelled, the New York Times on Saturday claimed that the US President no longer plans to visit New Delhi in the autumn for the Quad Summit. With Modi and Putin slated to meet on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to the Indian PM on Saturday. In a social media post, Zelenskyy said India was ready to make the necessary efforts and deliver the appropriate signal to Russia. “We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction,” Modi said of his conversation with Zelenskyy on X.

In another related development, in a telephonic conversation with his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen on Saturday, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said India should not be “unfairly targeted” in the context of the Ukraine conflict. During his Moscow visit, Jaishankar said India was “perplexed” at Washington’s logic, as China is the biggest purchaser of Russian oil and not India, while the European Union is the largest buyer of Russian LNG, not India. He described India-Russia ties as “among the steadiest of the major relationships in the world after the Second World War”. “Geo-political convergence, leadership contacts and popular sentiment remain its key drivers,” he added.

On August 18, Modi posted on social media that he had received a phone call from his “friend” Putin, who shared insights from his meeting with Trump in Alaska. Modi and Putin also spoke on August 8, a day after Trump signed the executive order imposing an additional penalty on India, when they reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the India-Russia strategic partnership. The PM will leave for Delhi after his meeting with Putin, while the Russian President is slated to attend an event in Beijing on September 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Asia.