Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Evacuation underway in at least 5 border districts of Jammu region

Evacuation underway in at least 5 border districts of Jammu region

Abdullah also visited relief centres in Mishriwala, Nagbani, Bishnah, and Thandi Khui, urging officials to stay alert and responsive

Omar Abdullah, Omar
Friday, May 9, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with others during a visit to a hospital where injured people are being treated, amid the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan, in Baramulla. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 12:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

People are being evacuated from at least five districts in the Jammu region bordering Pakistan amid a continued cross-border shelling, which has left 18 dead and wounded nearly 60 wounded this side.

Thousands have so far been shifted to safe places to relief camps.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and Minister Satish Sharma, visited relief camps in Jammu, Rajouri, and Samba districts to oversee arrangements and reassure displaced families.

"Eight to ten thousand border residents have been evacuated from the Rajouri-Poonch belt," Sharma said, adding, food and medical facilities are being provided to them there.

The shelling follows Indian missile strikes on nine sites across Pakistan and PoK in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

Pakistan has since almost unabatedly lobbed shells across the Line of Control and International Border, causing damage in Poonch, Mankote, Mendhar, Nowshera, Akhnoor, R S Pura, Arnia, Samba, and Kathua, and several other areas.

Also Read

Pakistan used civilian planes as a shield for drone attacks: India

India repels Pak drone strikes at 26 sites, Srinagar airport targeted: Govt

Premium

Energy assets in focus as India bolsters security amid border tensions

Premium

Hospitals prepare for emergencies; Aiims, others cancel leave of employees

Ports, vessels on heightened maritime security measures, blackout protocols

Abdullah also visited relief centres in Mishriwala, Nagbani, Bishnah, and Thandi Khui, urging officials to stay alert and responsive.

People living along the Line of Control in Poonch, Mankote, Mendhar, Nowshera, Laam, Balakote, Sunderbani, Akhnoor, and along the International Border in Garkhal-Khour, Marh, R S Pura, Arnia, Samba, Hiranagar, and Kathua are being evacuated, officials said.

"Pakistan won't be able to break the spirit of Indians," Choudhary said, amid evacuation.

Condemning Pakistan's aggression, Omar Abdullah said, "India reserves the right to defend its people and territory with full strength.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India abstains from IMF vote on Pakistan loan; flags terror financing

Centre urges states to grant emergency buying powers to civil defence teams

Indian armed forces hit Pakistan air defence again, blunt drone attacks

Trump calls for swift de-escalation amid India-Pakistan border tensions

India-EU ties to reach new heights: Jaishankar at Europe Day celebration

Topics :Omar AbdullahOperation Sindoor NewsOperation SindoorIndia-Pak conflict

First Published: May 10 2025 | 12:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story