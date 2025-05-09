Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Trump calls for swift de-escalation amid India-Pakistan border tensions

Trump calls for swift de-escalation amid India-Pakistan border tensions

The comments by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt came as military action between India and Pakistan intensified following India's strike on nine terror sites in Pakistan

US President Donald Trump
During his call, Jaishankar conveyed to Rubio that India will firmly counter any attempts by Pakistan to escalate the situation. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New York/Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 11:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US President Donald Trump wants to see the conflict between India and Pakistan de-escalate as quickly as possible, the White House said on Friday.

The comments by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt came as military action between India and Pakistan intensified following India's strike on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir(PoK) under Operation Sindoor' early Wednesday. India's strike was a powerful retaliation to the Pahalgam massacre on April 22, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

"The President has expressed he wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible. He understands these are two countries that have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here in the Oval Office, Leavitt said.

This is something that the Secretary of State and, of course, now our national security advisor as well, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in," Leavitt added.

She was responding to a question about the US efforts to mediate or have an impact on the conflict between India and Pakistan.

She said Trump has good relationships with the leaders of both countries, and Rubio has been in constant communication with the leaders of both countries, trying to bring this conflict to an end.

Also Read

80% tariff on China 'seems right,' says Trump ahead of key trade talks

US to begin removal of 1,000 transgender troops under Pentagon directive

Trump fires Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden in federal agency purge

Trump team eyes tariff cuts, rare earths relief in China trade talks

'Killing children': Bill Gates rips Elon Musk over aid cuts to poor nations

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Rubio spoke separately with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, emphasising the need for de-escalation and reiterated his calls for Pakistan to take concrete steps to end any support for terrorist groups.

During his call, Jaishankar conveyed to Rubio that India will firmly counter any attempts by Pakistan to escalate the situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-EU ties to reach new heights: Jaishankar at Europe Day celebration

Russia's Victory Day Parade: MEA backs multilateralism, flags terrorism

Gurugram bans drones, kites, fireworks till July citing security risks

India abstains from voting on IMF's $2.3 billion loan to Pakistan

PM Modi meets tri-services chiefs, NSA, CDS amid India-Pak border tensions

Topics :Donald TrumpIndia-Pak conflictIndo-Pak border ceasfire violations

First Published: May 09 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story