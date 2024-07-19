Indian Embassy in Moscow to help Air India passengers stuck in Krasnoyarsk

The Indian Embassy in Moscow on Friday said that an Embassy team of three senior officials and an interpreter is on the ground in Krasnoyarsk to assist the passengers of the Air India flight AI183 which made an emergency landing on Thursday. The statement said that the Indian officials will stay on the ground till the replacement plane arrives and takes all the passengers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Russia said, "An Embassy team of three senior officials and interpreter is on the ground in Krasnoyarsk to assist the passengers of Air India flight to San Francisco which made emergency landing at Krasnoyarsk last night. The team is coordinating with airport and security authorities and representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry to provide all possible assistance to the passengers. The team will stay on the ground in Krasnoyarsk till Air India's replacement plane arrives and takes the passengers on their onward journey. @MEAIndia @DGCAIndia @airindia @IndianDiplomacy"



Earlier, Air India said that they had obtained clearance for a relief flight that would take the passengers on its flight AI-183, bound from New Delhi to San Francisco, to Mumbai.

"AI183 of 18 July 2024 operating Delhi to San Francisco had made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) in Russia at around midnight local time. Air India's local support was activated to assist passengers, who were required by authorities to remain in the terminal building in the absence of Russian visas," a statement from Air India said.

"Food and beverage amenities at the terminal, which were closed for the evening, have now opened and meals are being provided to all passengers. Representatives from the Indian consulate in Moscow have travelled overnight and are working with Russian authorities to allow passengers to move to hotels, which have been on standby throughout the night. Regulatory clearances have been obtained for a relief flight that will depart Mumbai at 1100 hrs IST and ferry the guests out of Krasnoyarsk International Airport later today. Air India regrets the inconvenience to passengers arising from this diversion, which was undertaken in the interest of safety," the statement added.

Earlier on Thursday night, the Airline said that after the precautionary landing of the aircraft in Russia the Airline was in the process of organising third-party support to provide arrangements to the passengers.