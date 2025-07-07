Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / For India, climate justice is no alternative; it is a moral duty: PM Modi

For India, climate justice is no alternative; it is a moral duty: PM Modi

In an address at a session on environment and global health, Modi also said that the health of the earth and the health of people are connected to each other

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 17th annual BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 17th annual Brics summit in Rio de Janeiro | (AP/PTI)
Press Trust of India Rio de Janeiro
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Under its presidency, India will work to define Brics in a new form and it will be 'Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the summit of the grouping on Monday.

India will hold the Brics presidency next year.

In an address at a session on environment and global health, Modi also said that the health of the earth and the health of people are connected to each other.

"For India, climate justice is no alternative; it is a moral duty," Modi said, adding: "Where some people measure it in numbers, India lives it in values."  The prime minister also indicated India's possible priorities during its presidency of the Brics grouping.

"Under India's Brics presidency, we will work to define Brics in a new form. Brics will mean -- Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability," he said.

Modi also underlined the need to remain prepared for any eventualities.

The Covid pandemic taught us that viruses do not come taking visas, and solutions, too, are not chosen by looking at passports, he said.

The prime minister also said the developing nations must have the same confidence about the future that the developed nations have.

The self-confidence about the future that developed countries have -- the same self-strength should also be in these countries, he added.

The top leaders of Brics held deliberations on a range of pressing challenges facing the globe at the grouping's two-day annual summit in this seaside Brazilian city.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin skipped the summit. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Egypt's Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi also didn't attend the gathering.

The Brics has emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade.

Brics, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi, Malaysia PM discuss Asean-India FTA review at Brics summit

Drone can boost India's manufacturing potential to $23 bn by 2030: Report

India, Brazil to sign 4 MoUs on clean energy, counterterrorism: Ambassador

China undermined Rafale jets to boost arms sales, says French intelligence

No country should 'weaponise' critical resources: PM Modi at Brics Summit

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterBRICS Summit

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story