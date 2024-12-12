'Frank, candid, constructive': Foreign secretary Misri on Bangladesh talks

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on Wednesday about the “Future of India-Bangladesh Relationship .” Misri described the discussions during his recent visit to Dhaka as “frank, candid, and constructive.” He assured the committee that Bangladesh has pledged to take action against those responsible for the recent violence targeting minorities. High-level visit amid political transition Misri’s briefing follows his December 9 visit to Dhaka, which marked the first high-level Indian visit since Sheikh Hasina’s removal as Prime Minister in August and the formation of an interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus. Key briefing highlights Citing reports from ANI and The Indian Express, Misri provided a detailed overview of bilateral ties. He clarified that contrary to media speculation, the Yunus administration has not proposed revisiting existing agreements between India and Bangladesh.

During the session, Members of Parliament (MPs) raised various questions, including queries about Sheikh Hasina’s current status in Bangladesh. Shashi Tharoor, chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, called the session insightful, noting that Misri addressed significant queries raised by MPs.

Addressing minority attacks

Misri’s visit coincided with growing concerns over attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus. Reports of arson, looting, and desecration of temples have emerged in recent months, with extremist groups allegedly targeting cultural and religious sites.

The Foreign Secretary stated that India had conveyed its concerns to Bangladeshi authorities, urging them to ensure the safety and rights of minorities.

“We discussed regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties and conveyed our concerns regarding the safety and welfare of minorities,” Misri told reporters.

India also raised the issue of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a priest and spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote, who has been detained since October. Misri reiterated India’s expectation that Bangladesh safeguard the rights to peaceful assembly and expression for all communities.

A broader commitment

Describing the talks as “frank, candid, and constructive,” Misri reaffirmed India’s commitment to a democratic, stable, peaceful, and inclusive Bangladesh.

The backdrop to Misri’s visit includes the political transition in Bangladesh, led by an interim government. Local Bangladeshi media reported that Indian MPs sought clarity on Sheikh Hasina’s status in the country, but Misri’s response to this specific query has not been disclosed.