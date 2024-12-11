Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

US wants India, Bangladesh to resolve differences peacefully: Matthew Miler

He made the disclosure a day after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri flagged regrettable incidents of attacks on minorities and conveyed India's concerns, including those related to the safety and welfar

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller
A total of 88 cases have been filed in incidents related to minorities from August 5 to October 22, Alam told reporters. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 4:15 PM IST
The United States has said that it wants India and Bangladesh to resolve their differences peacefully.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miler said this at his daily news conference on Tuesday.

"We want to see all parties resolve their disagreements peacefully," Miler said, responding to a question on the recent visit of India's foreign secretary to Bangladesh.

During his visit early this week, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conveyed New Delhi's "concerns" over the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh.

"I have underlined India's desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh. At the same time, we also had the opportunity to discuss certain recent developments and issues, and I conveyed our concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities," Misri told reporters in Dhaka at the end of his visit.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bangladesh acknowledged that 88 incidents of communal violence against minorities, primarily Hindus, following the ouster of then-premier Sheikh Hasina in August.

Interim government head Muhammad Yunus' press secretary Shafiqul Alam also said that 70 people have been arrested in those incidents.

He made the disclosure a day after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri flagged regrettable incidents of attacks on minorities and conveyed India's concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities, during his meetings with the Bangladeshi leadership.

A total of 88 cases have been filed in incidents related to minorities from August 5 to October 22, Alam told reporters.

"The number of cases and arrests is likely to increase as new incidents of violence have also been reported in (northeastern Sunamganj, (central) Gazipur, and other areas," he said.

He added that there might be cases where some victims were members of the previous ruling party.

The government has so far insisted that other than a few incidents, Hindus were not attacked because of their faiths.  India has been continously telling Bangladesh to act for the safety of Hindus in the country. Even in India, people across India have been protesting against ongoing attrocities againsts minorities in Bangladesh. 

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

