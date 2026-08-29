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Genrobotics signs MoU with Territorial Army for robotics research, training

The partnership will also include technology demonstrations, user trials and specialist training, it said in a statement

Genrobotics and Territorial Army partner on defence robotics
Genrobotics CEO Vimal Govind and Territorial Army Maj Gen SS Patil signed an MoU covering robotics research, technology trials, training and defence applications. (Photo: Genrobotics/LinkedIn)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2026 | 8:13 PM IST
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Robotics company Genrobotics has signed a MoU with the Territorial Army (TA) to collaborate on robotics research, technology evaluation, training and capability development, the company said on Saturday.

The MoU was signed at the recent KYTA & TA 2.0 Symposium in Kolkata and covers cooperation in hazardous environment robotics, disaster response and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), confined-space operations, critical infrastructure inspection, engineer support, AI-enabled inspection and remote sensing, and indigenous research and development.

The partnership will also include technology demonstrations, user trials and specialist training, it said in a statement.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on behalf of the Territorial Army by Maj Gen SS Patil, and on behalf of Genrobotics by its CEO and co-founder Vimal Govind M K.

The signing took place alongside the TA 2.0 Symposium, where Vimal Govind also participated in panel discussions on leveraging India's civilian talent pool for military capability-building, it said.

Genrobotics is known for developing robotic systems for hazardous and confined-space operations, including its Bandicoot manhole and sewer-cleaning robots. It has also been expanding into disaster-response and defence-allied robotics applications.

The company said the partnership marks a step towards applying its indigenous robotics capabilities to national security and disaster-response use cases.

At the symposium, Genrobotics showcased several technologies with potential defence applications at its pavilion. These included G-Bot, a bipedal robot prototype and the company's flagship future technology, which marked its first public showcase of a pure humanoid robot.

The lineup also included Genbot, designed for critical missions requiring human-level accessibility in infrastructure, a robotic rover and G-KAI, a rehabilitation device for upper-body recovery.

Genrobotics currently operates across five sectors -- sanitation, medical, oil and gas, and defence and space.

In recent months, the company has also brought on board retired engineers from ISRO and the Indian Army as part of its focus on defence technologies.

Days earlier, Genrobotics inaugurated a new production facility in Thumba dedicated to R&D and production for defence and space applications, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :ArmyRoboticsResearch

First Published: Aug 29 2026 | 8:13 PM IST

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