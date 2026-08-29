Robotics company Genrobotics has signed a MoU with the Territorial Army (TA) to collaborate on robotics research, technology evaluation, training and capability development, the company said on Saturday.

The MoU was signed at the recent KYTA & TA 2.0 Symposium in Kolkata and covers cooperation in hazardous environment robotics, disaster response and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), confined-space operations, critical infrastructure inspection, engineer support, AI-enabled inspection and remote sensing, and indigenous research and development.

The partnership will also include technology demonstrations, user trials and specialist training, it said in a statement.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on behalf of the Territorial Army by Maj Gen SS Patil, and on behalf of Genrobotics by its CEO and co-founder Vimal Govind M K.

The signing took place alongside the TA 2.0 Symposium, where Vimal Govind also participated in panel discussions on leveraging India's civilian talent pool for military capability-building, it said. Genrobotics is known for developing robotic systems for hazardous and confined-space operations, including its Bandicoot manhole and sewer-cleaning robots. It has also been expanding into disaster-response and defence-allied robotics applications. The company said the partnership marks a step towards applying its indigenous robotics capabilities to national security and disaster-response use cases. At the symposium, Genrobotics showcased several technologies with potential defence applications at its pavilion. These included G-Bot, a bipedal robot prototype and the company's flagship future technology, which marked its first public showcase of a pure humanoid robot.