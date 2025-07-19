Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pakistan extends ban on Indian flights in its airspace till August 24

Pakistan extends ban on Indian flights in its airspace till August 24

No aircraft operated by Indian airlines, or military and civilian flights that are Indian-owned or leased, will be allowed to use Pakistani airspace, according to a NOTAM (notice to airmen)

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

The ban will remain in place till August 24 at 5:19 am (India time), the PAA said (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Lahore
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan has extended the closure of its airspace for flights operated by Indian airlines by another month till August 24, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said.

No aircraft operated by Indian airlines, or military and civilian flights that are Indian-owned or leased, will be allowed to use Pakistani airspace, according to a NOTAM (notice to airmen) that came into effect at 3:50 pm India time on Friday.

The ban will remain in place till August 24 at 5:19 am (India time), the PAA said.

The Indian airspace is also closed to all Pakistani aircraft till July 24 after a ban was imposed first on April 30 as part of measures taken by the Indian government against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.

 

Pakistan shut its airspace for Indian aircraft on April 24 and the tit-for-tat restrictions by the two nations have been extended multiple times.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

