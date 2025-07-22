Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / UK Royal Navy's F-35 fighter jet takes off after repairs in Kerala

UK Royal Navy's F-35 fighter jet takes off after repairs in Kerala

The UK Royal Navy's F-35, grounded in Kerala for over a month, has taken off following technical repairs. Meanwhile, the Indian Army received three Apache attack helicopters

F-35 fighter jet
British Navy’s F-35 fighter jet at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo: X/ANI)
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 7:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The UK Royal Navy's F-35 fighter jet, which had been stranded in Kerala for more than a month, took off on Tuesday after undergoing technical repairs.
 
The US-made fighter jet, among the world’s most advanced, had become an object of speculation and humour on social media in India after it was grounded at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14, when it was diverted to Kerala. Bad weather or a technical snag had hindered its landing on the Prince of Wales aircraft carrier, deployed by the Royal Navy in the Indian Ocean region on a monthslong operation. The fighter jet is said to have developed an engineering problem while on the ground.
 
A UK engineering team completed the repairs and safety checks from July 6, allowing the aircraft to resume active service, a British High Commission statement in New Delhi said.
 
“We look forward to continuing to strengthen our defence partnership with India,” the statement added.
 
Indian Army Gets New Apache Attack Choppers
 
The Indian Army received the delivery of three Apache attack helicopters on Tuesday, five years after the order was placed with US manufacturers.
 
Visuals released by the Army showed a transport aircraft bringing the combat helicopters to the Hindon air base on the outskirts of Delhi.
 
Part of a six-helicopter purchase worth $800 million, the three helicopters will add to the squadron strength of the Army, which already has the indigenously developed light-combat Prachand and the multirole Rudra.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, Maldives in discussions to negotiate free trade pact: Foreign secy

India's iconic MiG-21 fighter jet to retire in Sept after 60 yrs of service

Indian Army gets first batch of Apache helicopters; calls it a milestone

India, Nepal ink pact for 5 projects under ₹39 crore grant assistance

US House Committee backs terror group tag for TRF over Pahalgam attack

Topics :F-35 fighter jetFighter jetBritish navy

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story