GSL picks AP's Machilipatnam for warship-building, defence manufacturing

In a major strategic leap for Andhra Pradesh, Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) has chosen Machilipatnam as the site for its next big warship-building and defence manufacturing expansion on the East Coast, marking one of the most significant boosts for the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB).

The landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed on the second day of the mega CII Partnership Summit between APMB and GSL, positions Machilipatnam to emerge as a key pillar in India’s shipbuilding ecosystem, while cementing AP’s rise as a force in the nation’s maritime–defence corridor.

Speaking on the same, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said, “Goa Shipyard choosing Machilipatnam for warship building is a milestone for Andhra Pradesh. This partnership strengthens India’s naval capabilities while accelerating our mission to build world-class maritime and defence infrastructure. It will create future-ready jobs and transform Machilipatnam into a strategic hub.”