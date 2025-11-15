Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan detects 20 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels around nation

Taiwan detects 20 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels around nation

As per the MND, of the 20 sorties, 17 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ

Concerns were also raised over China's military build-up and nuclear expansion | Image: Bloomberg
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 20 Chinese military aircraft and six vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

As per the MND, of the 20 sorties, 17 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "20 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 17 out of 20 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan detected 21 sorties of PLA aircraft and three PLAN vessels around itself.

In a post on X, the MND said, "21 sorties of PLA aircraft and 3 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 18 out of 21 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Meanwhile, the G7 Foreign Ministers reaffirmed "the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law", stating their strong opposition to "any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in particular by force or coercion, including in the East China Sea and the South China Sea."

The G7 Foreign Ministers meeting under Canada's G7 Presidency in Niagara on November 11-12, issued a joint statement highlighting their shared position on key global security challenges, foregrounding regional security and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific while outlining connected concerns on Ukraine, the Middle East, Africa, migration, maritime security and global economic resilience.

They expressed "serious concern over the use of dangerous manoeuvres and water cannons in the South China Sea," and noted efforts to restrict navigation and overflight through militarisation and coercion.

The statement reiterated that the July 12, 2016, Arbitral Tribunal award remained "a significant milestone, binding upon the parties."

They further underscored the need for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and opposed "any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, particularly by force or coercion.

"The ministers encouraged peaceful dialogue on cross-Strait issues and expressed support for Taiwan's "meaningful participation in appropriate international organisations."

Concerns were also raised over China's military build-up and nuclear expansion, with a call for Beijing to demonstrate stability through "improved transparency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

