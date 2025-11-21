Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Guam hosts Australia, India, Japan, US forces in Exercise Malabar 2025

Guam hosts Australia, India, Japan, US forces in Exercise Malabar 2025

This year marks the 29th iteration of the Malabar exercise, which began in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between the United States and India

Indian Army
Representative Image: This marks the sixth time that all four nations have participated in Malabar. (File photo: Indian Army)
ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 8:08 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Australia, India, Japan and US forces participated in Exercise Malabar 2025, in and around the island of Guam, November 10-18.

This year marks the 29th iteration of the Malabar exercise, which began in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between the United States and India. The exercise has since evolved in scope and complexity and now includes Japan and Australia.

This marks the sixth time that all four nations have participated in Malabar to advance the collective planning, integration and employment of advanced warfare tactics across participating nations.

"I want to extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who planned and participated in Malabar 2025, especially our hosts in Guam," said Capt. Dave Huljack, commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. "And a special thank you to our Australian, Indian, and Japanese friends. Over the past week, I have seen tremendous growth from our combined forces as they've been working side-by-side, learning from one another, and developing those person-to-person relationships. Your support and professionalism throughout this exercise were fully apparent and appreciated. Thank you."

The cooperative exercise united service members from four Indo-Pacific nations, enhancing their skills in advanced maneuvering scenarios, anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, information sharing, maritime operations, and various subject matter expert exchanges to improve overall interoperability between the forces, as per the statement by DVIDS.

Participants included Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155), Indian Navy Shivalik-class guided-missile stealth frigate INS Sahyadri (F 49), and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH 181). US participation included a P-8A Poseidon aircraft assigned to Commander, Task Force 72, a US submarine assigned to Commander, Task Force 74, an explosive ordnance disposal mobile unit assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) operating under Commander, Task Force 70 and DESRON 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the US 7th Fleet's principal surface force.

Australian, Indian, Japanese, and US maritime forces routinely operate together across the Indo-Pacific in support of regional security and stability, the statement said.

The lead for this year's exercise was the United States. The Malabar planning and exercise lead rotates each year among participating nations, along with the exercise location to demonstrate the combined ability to exercise across the entire Western Pacific and Indian Oceans.

US 7th Fleet is the US Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DRDO, DGA of France ink pact to develop solutions for defence challenges

India, Israel ink terms of reference to formally launch FTA talks

G20 to take up Global South issues as PM Narendra Modi begins visit

As sanctions on Russian oil loom, India prepares to end its buying spree

Monitoring China supplying submarines, ships to Pak: Navy vice chief

Topics :GuamUS MilitaryAustraliaJapanIndian Army

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story