Gulmarg terror attack: Security forces launch combing operation along LoC

Security forces on Friday launched a massive search operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gulmarg sector of Jammu and Kashmir, following the terror attack in the area that left four people, including two soldiers, dead, officials said.

The combing and search operation has been launched along the LoC and the area near the site of the attack. Security forces have sealed the routes around the site of the attack.

Officials said the forces are using human and technical intelligence inputs to aid the search operation which has been launched to trace and neutralise the terrorists behind the attack.

Senior officers of the police and Army are overseeing the operation.

Two soldiers and two Army porters were killed in the attack on Thursday while another porter and a soldier were injured. Terrorists attacked a vehicle of the force six km from the tourist hotspot Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The terrorists opened fire on the Army vehicle in the Bota Pathri area when it was headed for the Nagin post in Afrawat range.

The area is completely dominated by the Army and there were reports recently that a terrorist group had infiltrated during early summer and taken shelter in the higher reaches of the Afrawat range, they said.

The Bota Pathri area was recently opened to tourists.

The prestigious High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS), where army personnel are equipped with special training before their deployment in Siachen Glacier, is just a few km from the site of the attack.