Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Aiming to boost economic ties with US, engaging with Trump admin: Goyal

Aiming to boost economic ties with US, engaging with Trump admin: Goyal

Bilateral trade between India and the United States, India's largest trading partner, exceeded $118 billion in 2023/24, with India registering a trade surplus of $32 billion

Image
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India is looking forward to strengthening its economic relationship with the United States by engaging with the incoming Trump administration, India's trade minister Piyush Goyal told reporters in New Delhi on Friday.

"We are looking forward to a very deep and substantive engagement with the new US administration," the trade minister said, noting that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has bolstered bilateral relations with successive US administrations, including those led by Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Bilateral trade between India and the United States, India's largest trading partner, exceeded $118 billion in 2023/24, with India registering a trade surplus of $32 billion.

Industry estimates suggest that trade could grow by an additional $50 billion within two to three years, underscoring significant potential for stronger economic cooperation.

The government and industry groups favour a broader trade and investment pact with the United States to help Indian manufacturers integrate into global supply chains while retaining policy flexibility to safeguard national interests.

Goyal said that India's goods and services trade is projected to surpass $800 billion in the 2024/25 fiscal year, ending March.

Also Read

H1B visas benefits tech partnership for both countries: MEA spokesperson

Jill Biden receives $20K diamond from PM Modi, costliest gift of 2023

India can use retaliatory measures in case of trade war with US: Think tank

Quad members renew pledge towards working for free, stable Indo-Pacific

Premium

Indian diaspora influence in US policy, politics rising: Milan Vaishnaw

While aiming to protect its manufacturers from potential US tariff hikes on its exports, India is exploring ways to strengthen ties with Washington as Trump has threatened tariffs of 60per cent and other curbs on imports from China.

  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India protests China's new counties in Hotan, cites Ladakh overlap: MEA

Pakistan FM to visit Bangladesh; Muhammad Yunus to reciprocate visit

Iskcon Kolkata to hold daily prayers till normalcy returns in Bangladesh

French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to arrive in India on Jan 4

India, Bangladesh announce reciprocal repatriation of fishermen in custody

Topics :US India relations Economy growth forecastIndian economic growthDonald TrumpDonald Trump administrationTrump administration

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story