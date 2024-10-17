Had productive meeting with officials of India Enquiry Committee, says US

The United States had a productive meeting with visiting officials of the India Enquiry Committee, a State Department official said on Wednesday, adding they were satisfied with the cooperation from the Indian side.

We are satisfied with the cooperation. It continues to be an ongoing process. We continue to work with them on that, but we do appreciate the cooperation and we appreciate them updating us on their investigation as we update them on ours, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He was responding to a question on the visit of officials from the India Enquiry Committee, which is investigating the American allegations of involvement of an Indian official in the assassination plot of a Sikh separatist, who is also an American citizen.