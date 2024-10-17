Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Had productive meeting with officials of India Enquiry Committee, says US

Had productive meeting with officials of India Enquiry Committee, says US

We continue to work with them on that, but we do appreciate the cooperation, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller

India USA
The United States had a productive meeting with visiting officials of the India Enquiry Committee. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 7:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The United States had a productive meeting with visiting officials of the India Enquiry Committee, a State Department official said on Wednesday, adding they were satisfied with the cooperation from the Indian side.

We are satisfied with the cooperation. It continues to be an ongoing process. We continue to work with them on that, but we do appreciate the cooperation and we appreciate them updating us on their investigation as we update them on ours, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He was responding to a question on the visit of officials from the India Enquiry Committee, which is investigating the American allegations of involvement of an Indian official in the assassination plot of a Sikh separatist, who is also an American citizen.

The meeting that occurred yesterday we updated we being the US government broadly updated members of the Committee of Inquiry about the investigation that the United States has been conducting. We've received an update from them on the investigation that they have been conducting. It was a productive meeting and I will leave it at that, Miller said.

They did inform us that the individual, who was named in the Justice Department indictment is no longer an employee of the Indian government, he said in response to a question.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India taking allegations of plot to kill American citizen seriously: US

India not cooperating with Canada on Nijjar killing investigations: US

India signs $4 bn deal to buy 31 Predator drones from US' General Atomics

India signs Rs 32,000-cr deal for 31 US Predator drones to counter China

India-US to finalise Rs 32,000 crore predator drone and MRO facility deal

Topics :US India relations United StatesUS government

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 7:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story